Freeport council elections likely to be uncontested

FREEPORT — With a day left to file nomination papers, elections for three Town Council seats in the November municipal election are uncontested.

Eight seats on the Town Council, Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors, and the boards of the sewer and water districts are up for election Nov. 7. Each is a three-year term.

Terms are expiring for council Chairwoman Sarah Tracy of District 2, District 3 Councilor Peter Anzuini and at-large Councilor Bill Rixon. As of Tuesday, all three races will be uncontested.

The deadline for candidates to file papers is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

At-large candidates must collect 100 nominating signatures, while district councilors are required to turn in 50 names.

Tracy picked up papers for both the at-large and District 2 seats on Aug. 3, but decided she will seek another term representing District 2.

She is the only incumbent, and will be seeking her second full term. She was first elected in a 2013 special election held after former Councilor Kate Arno resigned a year before her term was set to expire. Tracy then won a full term in 2014.

Neither Anzuini nor Rixon took out nomination papers.

Anzuini was elected on Nov. 15, 2015 to a one-year term succeeding Kristina Egan, who resigned in July. Rixon served one three-year term on the council.

On Tuesday, Town Clerk Christine Wolfe said Eric Horne had picked up papers for councilor at-large and Douglas Reighley had picked up and returned papers on Aug. 7 for District 3.

On the School Board, seats held by Vice Chairwoman Beth Parker and Lindsay Sterling are up for election. Candidates for the two seats are required to collect 100 signatures.

Nomination papers were taken out by Sterling, Tiffany Jones, Maddy Vertenten, and Lynn Horr. Horr said on Monday, Aug. 11 that she has since decided not to run.

If elected, this will be Sterling’s second term on the board.

Terms set to expire on the Sewer District Board of Trustees are those held by Sally Leland and Vice Chairman Gerald Kennedy.

Candidates for the sewer and water districts are required to collect 25 signatures.

Leland and Kennedy have both taken out and returned nomination papers. Their seats could be contested by Timothy Whitacre, if he returns his papers.

Tom Hudak’s term on the Water District Board of Trustees is expiring, but as of Sept. 12, no one had shown interest in the position.

Jocelyn Van Saun can be reached at 781-3661, ext. 183 or jvansaun@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter @JocelynVanSaun.