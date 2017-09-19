Freeport council candidates running uncontested

FREEPORT — Barring write-in candidates, three Town Council races will be uncontested in the Nov. 7 election.

There will be contests for two seats on both the Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors and Freeport Sewer District.

No one submitted nomination papers for a seat available on the Freeport Water District.

All eight seats are for three-year terms.

Incumbent Lindsay Sterling is seeking a second term on the School Board.

Born in Wisconsin, Sterling has lived in Maine for 16 years. She is a chef and author of “Immigrants Kitchen” – an online cookbook and live series of cooking classes. She also founded and led Friends of Freeport High School to promote the high school renovation.

Challenging Sterling for a seat on the board are Tiffany Jones and Maddy Vertenten.

Jones, 46, has lived in Freeport for 11 years and teaches at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick.

Vertenten, 49, moved to Maine from Texas with her family in 2012. She is a board member of the Tri-Town Track and Field Project and Friends of Waban.

Terms set to expire on the Sewer District Board of Trustees are those held by Sally Leland and Vice Chairman Gerald Kennedy. Leland and Kennedy are both running for re-election. Their seats are contested by Timothy Whitacre.

Incumbent Sarah Tracy is seeking another term on the Town Council, representing District 2. She was first elected in a 2013 special election held after former Councilor Kate Arno resigned a year before her term was set to expire. Tracy then won a full term in 2014.

Running to succeed District 3 Councilor Peter Anzuini’s seat is Douglas Reighley, 73, who has lived in town since 1984. He is a licensed massage therapist in Yarmouth, is active in Yarmouth’s Chamber of Commerce, and has served on Freeport’s Zoning Board of Appeals on and off since 1985.

Eric Horne is running for the at-large seat being vacated by Councilor Bill Rixon. A New Hampshire native, Horne, 48, moved to Freeport in 1975. He has been operating Maine Oyster for 18 seasons and is a trustee of the South Freeport Water District. In the past, he served on the Freeport Shellfish Conservation Commission and was a board member of Maine’s Aquaculture Association.

Tom Hudak’s term on the Water District Board of Trustees is expiring, but no one filed papers for the office by the Sept. 13 deadline.

If the vacancy does not attract write-in candidates, Town Clerk Christine Wolfe said a special election will be held to fill the seat.

“Hopefully, the person who gets the most write-ins will accept the position,” Wolfe said.

Polls will be open on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Freeport High School gymnasium.

