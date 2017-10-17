Freeport community invited to dig

FREEPORT — The Freeport Historical Society is continuing a series of archaeological digs with a Community Dig Day on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The digs are taking place at the society’s headquarters – the Enoch Harrington House – at 45 Main St., with the hope of recovering potentially significant artifacts before beginning a series of property improvements. Community members are welcome to join the effort anytime from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Collection Manager and Curator Holly Hurd said artifacts found over the past few weeks will be on display. On Nov. 18, the society will hold a public presentation describing the results of the digs.