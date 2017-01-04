Former Topsham youth theater director pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

WEST BATH — The founder of the Midcoast Youth Theater in Brunswick pleaded not guilty Tuesday in West Bath District Court to 16 counts of molesting children at his home in Topsham.

Henry Eichman was released on $5,000 cash bail, with conditions that include no contact with any child younger than 16, the court clerk’s office confirmed Wednesday. His next court appearance will be March 8.

Eichman, 56, who was also a teacher at St. John’s Catholic School, was charged Sept. 9, 2016, with unlawful sexual contact and sexual exploitation of a child under 12. He founded MYT in 2003, and was a part-time drama teacher at St. John’s since 2008. He has been suspended from employment and banned from the campus until his court case is resolved, according to spokesman Dave Guthro of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.