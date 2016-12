James Ferrar, a 2014 graduate of Greely High School and now a junior at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, was recently named to the New England Football Conference (NEFC) First Team Offense at the Fullback position in the (NEFC) Postseason Honors for the second-straight season. Ferrar was also named to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III North Football All-Star Team. Ferrar is a power engineering operations major.

