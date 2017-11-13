Former Brunswick lax standout commits to Merrimack

Former Brunswick boys’ lacrosse standout Christian Glover, joined by his parents, Don and Laura Glover, as well as Billy Glennon, the coach at Phillips Exeter Academy where he is spending a post-graduate year, signs his National Letter of Intent to attend and play lacrosse at Merrimack College in Massachusetts. Merrimack was the Division II runner-up last spring. Glover, a long-stick middie, who led the Dragons to the 2017 Class A state title, earned KVAC Player of the Year honors twice, was twice named an All-American and won the US Lacrosse Bob Scott Service Award this past spring. Glover scored 118 goals and added 81 assists.

“As Christian’s high school coach, I have to note that he was an exceptional athlete and leader over his four years,” said Don Glover, who is also Brunswick’s varsity boys’ lacrosse coach. “As Christian’s father, I can say his mother, brothers and I are just proud of him. Christian’s style of play, combined with his offensive abilities, are exactly Merrimack’s style of play and we look forward to him contributing to Merrimack’s continued success.”