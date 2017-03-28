Forecaster Country produces many hoops all-stars-Southern edition

South Portland’s Ruay Bol received plenty of acclaim for his play this winter.

Cape Elizabeth’s Quinn Hewitt made the Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball all-star team.

Scarborough’s Brooke Malone was an SMAA all-star after leading the Red Storm to the Class AA South semifinals.

It was a season of basketball excellence and many local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

In the Southwestern Maine Activities Association, South Portland senior Ruay Bol was named to the first-team, along with league Player of the Year, Cheverus’ Jack Casale, Portland’s Terion Moss, Thornton Academy’s David Keohan, Westbrook’s Zac Manoogian and Windham’s Nick Curtis.

Deering’s Raffaele Salamone and Ben Onek, Portland’s Griffin Foley, Thornton Academy’s Austin Boudreau and Windham’s Mike Gilman made the second-team.

Scarborough sophomore Nick Fiorillo and South Portland junior Riley Hasson joined Cheverus’ Jesse Matthews, Biddeford’s Kyle Norton, Gorham’s Jackson Fotter, Sanford’s Ethan Belanger and Thornton Academy’s Evan Christiansen on the third-team.

South Portland junior Noah Malone was an honorable mention, along with Portland’s Charlie Lyall and Bonny Eagle’s William Hendricks.

Cheverus’ Matt Duchaine and Portland’s Simon Chadbourne were named to the SMAA All-Rookie team, along with Sanford’s Leyton Bickford, Westbrook’s Jeremiah Alado and Windham’s Dierhow Bol.

South Portland’s Hasson was named SMAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Windham’s Chris Brown won the Gary Randall Award.

Windham’s Chad Pulkkinen was named the Dave Allen Coach of the Year winner.

Scarborough’s Emmett Peoples and South Portland’s Bol, Ansel Stilley and Deandre White were named SMAA Senior All-Stars.

The SMAA girls’ all-star Class AA first-team featured Scarborough junior Sophie Glidden and South Portland junior Meghan Graff, who were joined by Deering’s Tasia Titherington, Gorham’s Emily Esposito and Mackenzie Holmes and Thornton Academy’s Alex Hart.

Scarborough senior Brooke Malone and South Portland freshman Maggie Whitmore joined Cheverus’ Abby Cavallaro and Deering’s Abi Ramirez and Delaney Haines on the second-team.

South Portland junior Eva Mazur made the third-team, along with Cheverus’ Emme Poulin, Gorham’s Kaylea Lundin, Massabesic’s McKenzy Ouellette and Thornton Academy’s Alisha Aube.

The SMAA All-Rookie team included South Portland’ Whitmore. She was joined by Marshwood’s Courtney Thims, Maine Girls’ Academy’s Serena Mower, Noble’s Amy Fleming and Raegan Kelly, Sanford’s Paige Cote, Westbrook’s Mikayla VanZandt and Windham’s Hannah Talon.

South Portland’s Mazur was named to the SMAA All-Defensive team, along with Gorham’s Esposito and Holmes, Deering’s Ramirez and Thornton Academy’s Hart.

Gorham’s Esposito and Holmes were named SMAA Class AA Co-Players of the Year.

Scarborough’s Mike Giordano was given the Ron Cote SMAA Coach of the Year award.

The SMAA All-Academic team included South Portland’s Lydia Henderson.

In the Western Maine Conference, the boys’ Class A first-team included Falmouth’s Colin Coyne, Greely’s Jordan Bagshaw, Matt McDevitt and Ryan Twitchell and York’s Trevor LaBonte.

Cape Elizabeth senior Quinn Hewitt and junior Finn Bowe made the second-team, along with Falmouth’s Sean Walsh, Kennebunk’s Cam Lovejoy and York’s Payton Small.

Cape Elizabeth’s Nathaniel Spicer qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Hewitt played in the Senior All-Star Game.

The girls’ Class A first-team included Falmouth’s Adelaide Cooke, Fryeburg Academy’s Mackenzie Buzzell, Greely’s Anna DeWolfe and Brooke Obar and York’s Nina Howe.

Greely’s Molly Chapin, Isabel Porter and Moira Train, Kennebunk’s Gabrielle Fogg and Sierra Tartre and York’s Madigan Cogger made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Kelly O’Sullivan qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

The Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Games featured some familiar names as well.

In the boys’ Class AA/A/B game, South Portland’s Bol had 20 points, but the South lost to the North, 127-117. South Portland’s Kevin Millington served as a coach.

Scarborough’s Fiorillo was the boys’ South Region foul shooting champion.

