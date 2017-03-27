Forecaster Country produces many hoops all-stars-Northern edition

It was a season of basketball excellence and many local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

Class A state champion Greely had three players named to the boys’ Western Maine Conference Class A first-team. Seniors Jordan Bagshaw, Matt McDevitt and Ryan Twitchell all were honored, as were Falmouth senior Colin Coyne and York’s Trevor LaBonte.

The Class A boys’ second-team included Falmouth senior Sean Walsh. He was joined by Cape Elizabeth’s Finn Bowe and Quinn Hewitt, Kennebunk’s Cam Lovejoy and York’s Payton Small.

In Class B, the first-team included Yarmouth senior Aleksandar Medenica and junior Nolan Hagerty. They were joined by Gray-New Gloucester’s John Martin, Lake Region’s Tyler Walker and Wells’ Owen Berry.

Yarmouth senior Gibson Harnett made the Class B boys’ second-team. He was joined by Gray-New Gloucester’s John Villanueva, Poland’s Nate Chouinard and Kurt Leighton and Wells’ Deandre Woods.

The Class C boys’ first-team featured North Yarmouth Academy senior Jake Malcom. He was joined by Old Orchard Beach’s Ian Regan and Waynflete’s Yai Deng, Askar Houssein and Jack Meahl.

NYA senior Haven Cutko and freshman Te’Andre King made the second-team, along with St. Dom’s’ Sam Rines and Traip Academy’s Shane MacNeil and Angelo Succi.

The WMC boys’ All-Academic team included Falmouth’s Walsh, Jack Hepburn, Ben Simonds and Brock Welch, Greely’s Brendan Scott and Ben Williams and Yarmouth’s Harnett and Medenica.

Falmouth’s Walsh, Greely’s Bagshaw, McDevitt and Twitchell, NYA’s Cutko and Chandler Waldron and Yarmouth’ Harnett and Medenica were WMC Senior All-Stars. Greely’s Travis Seaver and NYA’s Jason Knight served as coaches.

Falmouth’s Coyne was a finalist for the Bob Butler Award, which was won by York’s Trevor LaBonte.

The WMC girls’ Class A first-team featured Falmouth senior Adelaide Cooke and Greely sophomore Anna DeWolfe and freshman Brooke Obar, along with Fryeburg Academy’s Mackenzie Buzzell and York’s Nina Howe.

Greely seniors Molly Chapin, Isabel Porter and Moira Train made the second-team, along with Kennebunk’s Gabrielle Fogg and Sierra Tartre and York’s Madigan Cogger.

In Class B, the first-team was made up of Skye Conley and Brianna Jordan of state champion Gray-New Gloucester, Lake Region’s Kristen Huntress, Poland’s Nathalie Theriault and Wells’ Natalie Thurber.

The second-team featured Freeport senior Regan Lynch and Yarmouth seniors Alison Clark and Cory Langenbach. They were joined by Chandler True of Lake Region and Wells’ Taryn Lambert.

In Class C, NYA sophomore Maggie Larson made the first-team, along with Old Orchard Beach’s Brianna Plante, Traip Academy’s Cassidy Delano and Waynflete’s Annika Brooks and Lydia Giguere.

The Class C second-team consisted of Old Orchard Beach’s Samantha Donnell and Emily Greenlee, St. Dom’s’ Chloe Dwinell and Caroline Gastonguay and Traip’s Marina Casey.

The WMC girls’ All-Academic team included Falmouth’s Alaina Birkel, Adelaide Cooke, Maddie Rouhana, Abigail Ryan and Hadley Wiggin, Freeport’s Regan Lynch, Greely’s Molly Chapin, Isabel Porter and Moira Train, NYA’s Zelda Clegg and Yarmouth’s Isabel Bates, Alison Clark, Johanna Hattan and Cory Langenbach.

Falmouth’s Birkel and Cooke, Freeport’s Lynch, Greely’s Chapin, Porter and Train and Yarmouth’s Clark and Langenbach took part in the WMC Senior All-Star Game. Greely’s Todd Flaherty served as a coach.

The Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star games in Bangor also featured familiar names.

In the Class AA/A/B boys’ contest, Falmouth’s Coyne, Greely’s Bagshaw, McDevitt and Twitchell and Yarmouth’s Medenica were named to the South team, which lost, 127-117, to the North, despite Medenica’s game-high 26 points. Greely’s Seaver was one of the South’s coaches.

In the Class C/D boys’ game, NYA’s Knight helped coach the South to a 121-104 win over the North.

The girls’ Class AA/A/B contest featured Greely’s Train playing and Greely’s Flaherty coaching in a 93-79 loss to the North.

Falmouth’s Adelaide Cooke and Greely’s Isabel Porter qualified for the Maine McDonald’s All-State, All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Coyne and Greely’s Bagshaw and McDevitt were named Mister Maine Basketball semifinalists.

Last, but certainly not least, Greely’s McDevitt was named Mr. Maine Basketball.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Sidebar Elements

Greely’s Matt McDevitt earned no shortage of postseason honors, capped by being named Mr. Maine Basketball.

North Yarmouth Academy’s Haven Cutko helped the Panthers reach the Class C South semifinals and was named to the Western Maine Conference all-star team as a result.

Alison Clark helped Yarmouth’s girls’ team to its best record in a dozen years and was named a Western Maine Conference all-star.