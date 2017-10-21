Football: Freeport gasses out, succumbs to Gardiner

FREEPORT—The Falcons kept pace with the visiting Tigers for nearly three quarters on Saturday afternoon, but just plain wore out before they could reel in a major upset. In the last fifteen minutes or so, Gardiner zipped away to a 33-20 victory.

The opponents traded defensive stands until midway through the second, when the Tigers finally broke the deadlock, QB Cole Heaberlin capping a 16-play, 85-yard drive with a four-yard rush TD to propel his boys up 7-0.

But Freeport answered post-haste. Jacob Tomm broke away, not long into the Falcons’ follow-up series, and rushed more than 50 yards for a scoreboard-balancer. 7-7.

The teams went to their respective corners at the break all knotted up, numerically. Upon their return to the field, however, the Tigers again struck first, going up 14-7 on a Colin Foye carry.

Again Freeport responded – and on another huge play. With roughly four minutes to remaining in the third, Adam Ulrickson ditched every would-be Gardiner tackler to dash 70 yards up the right sideline and push the Falcons back to even-stevens at 14-14.

But Gardiner almost immediately jumped to 21-14, and then proceeded to force a quick three-and-out on the Falcons’ next possession. The Tigers got lucky on the Freeport punt, too, which landed well inside the 50. Gardiner ultimately converted on the events. 27-14.

The Tigers added one last score just over four minutes into the fourth. For their part, Freeport wasn’t about to cash in their chips, and tallied another TD themselves with approximately seven minutes still on the clock. Tomm again did the honors on a long (35-yard), brilliant run, this one up the middle.

The Falcons squeezed a punt out of the Tigers on their ensuing series, and then were on the move again – QB Josh Burke, for instance, found Jack Sawicki for a bunch of yards over the top. Suddenly, disaster struck, and drained away their momentum: Burke lofted up a long-ball for wide-receiver Mike Foss that ended up falling into Gardiner hands. Burke’s throw was well-placed and Foss was in position to grab it; Tiger Kolton Brochu simply managed to duck between Foss and what would’ve been a touchdown catch. From there, Gardiner merely had to kill a little bit of time to secure the W.

Freeport travels to Yarmouth on Friday night, Oct. 20, for their final bout of the regular season, the annual Battle of the Bay. The game carries much weight for both squads. For one, it’s a rivalry matchup, so winning is a point of team and community pride. Moreovoer, the Falcons toppled the Clippers for the first time ever last year. No doubt Yarmouth will be looking for revenge.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, both teams are 1-6 right now, with the exact same number of Heal Points to their names. For the time being, Freeport holds the eighth slot in C South – the last playoffs slot. Whoever takes the Battle of the Bay crown, then, will also extend their 2017 into the postseason for (at least) one game.

Josh Burke runs a QB-keeper for Freeport.

Jack Sawicki escapes a Gardiner opponent.

Jacob Tomm scored two TDs for Freeport on spectacular running last Saturday.

The Falcons are strong at runningback: Adam Ulrickson, seen here, is a standout in the role.

Freeporter Connor Wilson breaks into a run following a snap.

Freeport wide receiver Mike Foss goes up after a pass; the ball, alas, will fall just out of Foss’s reach.

Justin Cogswell carries for Freeport vs. Gardiner on Saturday.