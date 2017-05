SCARBOROUGH — The forecast of rain has postponed the 31st annual Scarborough Kiwanis Kids Fishing Derby.

The event will now be held Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Bayley’s Camping Resort, at 275 Pine Point Road.

Admission is free for children age 4-14 and $3 for adults. Prizes will be awarded in three age categories. Raffle drawings will also be held for prizes that include two bikes.

Doughnuts, burgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase.