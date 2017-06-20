Fishermen bring back Bailey Island fundraiser

HARPSWELL — The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association will host its second Hook, Line, and Dinner at Cook’s Lobster House on Bailey Island July 15 at 6 p.m.

The event, which features catch from local fishermen and beer from Brunswick’s Flight Deck Brewing and Portland’s Allagash Brewing Co., raises money to support local fisheries and fishing communities. All proceeds go toward the MCFA.

Tickets are $55 and available on the organization’s website: https://www.mainecoastfishermen.org/events.