Fire forces guests to evacuate Cape Elizabeth inn

CAPE ELIZABETH — Route 77 was closed overnight after an inn fire forced guests out of their rooms Sunday night.

The road re-opened around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Fire crews from Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and Scarborough responded to a report of a fire at the Inn by the Sea, at 40 Bowery Beach Road, just after 10 p.m.

Cape Elizabeth Fire Chief Peter Gleeson said the fire occurred in one of the inn’s four “cottages.”

No one was injured in the fire, but guests were forced to evacuate.

Two of the rooms had significant damage, while the rest have minor damage caused by smoke and water.

Gleeson said the fire is not a suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation.