Fire destroys seasonal Harpswell home

HARPSWELL — The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fire that left only one wall of an uninhabited home standing on Harpswell Neck Road last week.

All three town volunteer fire departments, with help from Brunswick firefighters, fought the blaze at 25 Irene Ave. that was reported by neighbors at 6:04 p.m. Aug. 15.

Harpswell Neck Fire Chief David Mercier lives less than a mile from where the fire broke out and arrived on the scene within minutes.

As he came around the corner to where the house formerly stood, he said, “I could see the large cone of smoke,” Mercier said. The fire raged about 50 feet in the air and was about 50 feet wide, he estimated.

It decimated what the town assessing records indicate was a wood frame, 1 1/2-story building that was not the primary residence of the owner.

Mercier said the fire did not spread to any of the surrounding houses, and no one was injured.