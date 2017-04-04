Fire damages vacant South Portland restaurant

Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots on the roof of the former Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse at 264 Gorham Road in South Portland on Monday, April 3, after fire broke out at the vacant restaurant near the Maine Mall. Fire Chief James Wilson said firefighters responded around 1 p.m. and quickly put out the blaze, but were still extinguishing hot spots late Monday afternoon. The fire caused extensive damage to the building, according to Wilson, who also said there didn’t seem to be anything suspicious about the cause, which was being investigated.

