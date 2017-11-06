Final Soccer Super Six Polls

Our final polls for boys’ and girls’ soccer. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Nov. 4, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Boys’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) Portland

3) Falmouth

4) South Portland

5) Cheverus

6) Scarborough

Girls’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) Scarborough

3) Cheverus

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) Greely

6) Freeport