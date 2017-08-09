Festival-filled weekends in South Portland, Scarborough

SOUTH PORTLAND — With just over three weeks until Labor Day, three community events promise to provide end-of-the-summer fun over the next two weekends in South Portland and Scarborough.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the 38th annual Art in the Park Show and Sale will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Mill Creek Park, and will include music and food vendors.

The art show will overlap the fourth annual Knightville Street Festival, being held 3-9 p.m.

Scarborough’s SummerFest 2017 is on Friday, Aug. 18.

Art in the Park on Saturday will feature original art work and photography from about 170 artists. Artwork by students from South Portland schools will also be displayed.

Student art was also chosen for a promotional poster and T-shirt: the poster features artwork by Myah Yahyia of Brown Elementary School, and the T-shirt showcases a creation by Waylon Watt, who also attends Brown Elementary.

Children’s entertainment includes educational shows about animals and tide pools. The Downeast Brass will perform from 12:30-2:15 p.m.

The Knightville Street Festival takes place on Ocean Street between A and D streets. The festival will feature a new twist: an Art Battle pitting a dozen artists against each other in a live art-making event from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Festival-goers will be able to bid on the artwork as it’s being created, and half of the proceeds will be donated to the South Portland Boys & Girls Club.

Contestants will also compete in a quirky Tablecloth Fashion Show, where models will wear clothes made from table coverings. The fashion show will start at 5 p.m. in front of Cia Cafe, and fashions will be judged in three categories: Most Maine, Most Original, and Most Uptown & En Vogue.

The Time Pilots will take the stage from 6-9 p.m. There will also be free children’s activities, as well as food and beer to purchase.

SummerFest 2017 is at the Clifford Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex at Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 19, for the annual event that includes games, food and entertainment.

From 4-6 p.m. Friday, participants can register by the tennis courts for road races. A Kids 1-Mile Race will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the Adult 5K Run/Walk Race, which will step off at 6:30 p.m.

Music will be performed from 7-9 p.m., when raffle winners will be announced, followed by the event’s finale – 45 minutes of fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

A poster for the 38th Annual Art in the Park features artwork from Brown Elementary School kindergarten student Myah Yahyia.