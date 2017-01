FES students take on egg drop challenge

FALMOUTH — Students in John Carter’s fifth grade class at Falmouth Elementary School took on a fun, project-based learning project Jan. 6 that challenged them to build a parachute that would allow a hard-boiled egg to land without cracking.

Students brought in various materials from home and spent two class periods trying out their original parachute designs and making adjustments before the final challenge last week, Carter said.

“This was a great opportunity to learn from (their) mistakes and look at challenges with a growth mindset,” he said of the students.

A team of fifth graders at Falmouth Elementary show off their egg drop parachute. From left are Trinity Grenier, Gracyn Mick, Stella Tiernan and Ella Wrisley

John Carter’s entire fifth grade class at Falmouth Elementary took on a parachute egg drop challenge Jan. 6.

In back, from left, are Morgan Anderson, Katie Bryant, Sonia Barter, Chase Leeber, Ben Rosenbaum, Marcus McLain, John Carpenter, Emily Abbott, Tabitha Worthen and Azsa Leighton.

In front, from left, are Tony Severino, Ethan Hendry, Jackson Darus, Trinity Grenier, Gracyn Mick, Stella Tiernan, Natalia Johnson, Ella Wrisley and Liam Goldman.