February sports fun kicks off in the Mid-Coast

The winter sports regular season is quickly winding down and there’s a lot of excitement on the horizon.

It’s never too early to see where teams stand in their playoff/tournament quests.

Here’s a glimpse at what happened last week and what’s to come.

Boys’ basketball

If the playoffs began at press time, Brunswick would be in and Morse and Mt. Ararat would be out, but the Eagles and Shipbuilders still have time to make a run.

The Dragons were 8-7 and sixth in the Class A South Heal Points standings at the start of the week after a 74-51 home win over Cony and a 66-63 overtime victory at Biddeford. Brunswick hosted Leavitt Thursday, welcomes Mt. Ararat Saturday and closes the regular season at Lewiston Tuesday.

Morse was 3-11 and 10th in Class A South (nine teams make the playoffs) following losses last week at reigning Class A North champion Oceanside (89-54) and Lewiston (65-33). The Shipbuilders hosted Erskine Academy Tuesday, visit Medomak Valley Friday, host Waterville Tuesday of next week and close next Thursday at Winslow,

Mt. Ararat was 3-10 and 12th in Class A South after Friday’s 53-52 home win over Camden Hills. The Eagles went to Oceanside Tuesday and hosted Lewiston Thursday. They visit Brunswick Saturday, host Medomak Valley Tuesday of next week and close next Thursday at Edward Little.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Brunswick began the week 12-3 and second behind Greely in Class A South after wins last week at Cony (69-31) and at home over Biddeford (65-31). After playing at Leavitt Thursday, the Dragons host Mt. Ararat Saturday and close the regular season at home Tuesday versus Lewiston.

Morse was 4-10 and was clinging to the ninth and final Class A South playoff spot at press time following home losses last week to Oceanside (46-31) and Lewiston (44-21). The Shipbuilders were at Erskine Academy Tuesday, host Medomak Valley Friday, play at Waterville Tuesday of next week, then close next Thursday at home against Winslow.

Mt. Ararat was 2-11 and 11th in Class A South at press time following Friday’s 55-39 loss at Camden Hills. The Eagles hosted Oceanside Tuesday and went to Lewiston Thursday. They go to Brunswick Saturday, visit Medomak Valley Tuesday of next week, then close the season next Thursday at home versus Edward Little.

In Class C South, Hyde began the week 3-9 and 18th (only 14 teams make the tournament) following a 27-25 home win over Islesboro. The Phoenix hosted Sacopee Valley Tuesday and went to Richmond Thursday. Hyde welcomes Kents Hill Saturday, goes to Old Orchard Beach Monday of next week and finishes the season next Wednesday at Pine Tree Academy.

Hockey

The Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon boys’ hockey co-op team was sitting just outside a playoff spot at press time at 6-7 and seventh in Class A North following a 3-2 overtime win at South Portland last week. The squad returns to action Wednesday at Poland.

Brunswick was 2-9-1 and eighth in Class B South (six teams qualify) after a 7-0 loss at York last week. The Dragons played a makeup game at Cheverus Thursday and go to Greely Thursday of next week.

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 8-8 and fifth in the North Region (six teams make the playoffs) after Friday’s 3-1 home loss to York. The Dragons went to Edward Little/Leavitt Wednesday and close the regular season at Greely Saturday.

The Mt. Ararat/Morse co-op squad was 0-17 and eighth after home losses to Winslow (11-3) and Yarmouth (9-2). Friday’s home tilt with Edward Little/Leavitt closes the season.

Swimming

Morse’s boys and girls beat Brunswick in a swim meet last week. The boys prevailed, 101-68, while the girls triumphed, 88-82.

Wrestling

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team improved to 23-3 after beating Camden Hills (45-30), Belfast (49-27), Maine Central Institute (78-0) and Medomak Valley (51-24) and losing to Oxford Hills (37-31).

Morse was 11-11 after beating Lincoln Academy (42-30), Oceanside (54-22), Gardiner (54-18) and Winslow (39-38) and losing to Skowhegan (42-33).

The KVAC championship meet is Saturday at Mt. Ararat.