February nears, all eyes on postseason-MidCoast edition

February is right around the corner and every game/event takes on additional importance.

As January dwindles, here’s a look at what occurred last week and what’s to come:

Boys’ basketball

Brunswick’s boys’ basketball team was 6-7 and seventh in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time after Friday’s 63-49 loss at undefeated Edward Little. The Dragons had Tuesday’s home tilt versus Cony postponed by bad weather. After going to Biddeford Friday, Brunswick is home with Leavitt Thursday of next week.

Morse was 3-9 and 10th in the region (nine teams make the playoffs) after a 44-43 home loss to Camden Hills Friday. After Tuesday’s game at Oceanside was postponed by bad weather, the Shipbuilders go to Lewiston Friday and play host to Erskine Academy Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat’s skid hit six games last Friday with a 63-57 loss at Leavitt. The Eagles (2-10 and 13th in Class A South) host Camden Hills Friday, go to Oceanside Tuesday and welcome Lewiston Thursday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 10-3 and second behind Greely in the Class A South Heals at press time following a 44-41 home loss to Edward Little last Friday. The Dragons’ game at Cony Tuesday was postponed by bad weather. They host Biddeford Friday and go to Leavitt Thursday of next week.

Morse was 4-8 and clung to the ninth and final playoff spot in A South after a 60-38 loss at Camden Hills last Friday. The Shipbuilders were scheduled to host Oceanside Tuesday, but that game was postponed by bad weather. After welcoming Lewiston Friday, Morse visits Erskine Academy Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat fell to 2-10 and 10th in A South after Friday’s 41-35 home loss to Leavitt. The Eagles play at Camden Hills Friday, host Oceanside Tuesday and visit Lewiston Thursday of next week.

Hyde was 2-8 and 18th in Class C South (14 teams make the playoffs) following a 60-20 home loss to Pine Tree Academy and a 57-17 setback at Gould last week. The Phoenix host Gould Monday.

Hockey

The Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op boys’ hockey team was 5-7 and seventh in the Class A North Heal Points standings (where six teams make the playoffs) at press time after an 8-3 home loss to Gardiner and a 5-4 victory at Brunswick last week. The squad went to South Portland Thursday.

Brunswick was 2-8-1 and eighth in Class B South (six teams make the playoffs) following its 5-4 home loss to Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Saturday. The Dragons were scheduled to play host to Greely Tuesday, but that game was postponed by bad weather. Brunswick goes to York Friday.

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 7-8 and fifth in the North Region after a 9-0 home win over Mt. Ararat/Morse Saturday. The Dragons host York Friday and visit Edward Little/Leavitt Wednesday of next week.

The Mt. Ararat/Morse co-op squad was 0-15 and eighth in the North following losses last week to visiting Lewiston (4-0) and at Brunswick (9-0). Home games versus Winslow Thursday, Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester Saturday and Edward Little/Leavitt Feb. 3 close the season.

Wrestling

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick continued its strong wrestling season last week, improving to 19-2 after beating Nokomis (48-27), Morse (68-12), Gardiner (78-6) and Mt. Blue (57-24).

Morse was 7-7 after a 68-12 loss to Mt. Ararat/Brunswick and a 43-30 loss to Nokomis.

Brunswick’s Charlotte MacMillan (2) and Madeline Suhr defend an Edward Little ballhandler during last week’s 44-41 loss.

Brunswick’s Madeline Suhr tries to block a shot during last week’s loss at Edward Little.