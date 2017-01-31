February arrives, regular season nears its end–Northern edition

Freeport’s Henry Jaques and Greely’s Max Stickney take part in the boys’ open mile at last week’s league meet. Jaques was first and Stickney was runner-up in the event.

Falmouth’s Elizabeth Cyr races to victory in the senior 200 last weekend.

Freeport’s Yacob Olins races toward a second-place individual finish at Saturday’s Sassi Memorial. The Falcons placed third as a team.

The winter sports regular season is quickly winding down and there’s a lot of excitement on the horizon.

It’s never too early to see where teams stand in their playoff/tournament quests.

Here’s a glimpse at what happened last week and what’s to come:

Boys’ basketball

Greely’s boys’ basketball team remained undefeated and atop the Class A South Heal Points standings after beating visiting Gray-New Gloucester (85-57) and Marshwood (76-31) last week. Against the Patriots, Jordan Bagshaw scored 33 points and in the process, set a new program record with nine made 3-pointers. Zach Brown and Matt McDevitt both added 14 points. In the win over the Hawks, McDevitt led the way with 15 points, Ryan Twitchell added 14 and Bagshaw finished with 11. The 14-0 Rangers had a showdown at Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, visit Westbrook Friday, play at Kennebunk Tuesday of next week, then close the regular season next Thursday at home versus Falmouth.

Falmouth lost at South Portland, 66-60, last Wednesday, then improved to 12-3 Friday with a 56-36 home win over Fryeburg Academy. In the loss, Sean Walsh had 23 points and Colin Coyne added 20. In the victory, Coyne led the way with 21 points and Walsh added 17. The Yachtsmen (12-3 and second in Class A South) went to Yarmouth Friday, host Cape Elizabeth Tuesday and close at Greely next Thursday.

Yarmouth’s boys remain the top team in Class B South after improving to 12-2 last week by downing visiting Traip Academy (83-64) and host Cape Elizabeth (56-46). Gibby Harnett led the way against the Rangers with 27 points and Nolan Hagerty added 22. Aleksandar Medenica had 20 points, Igor Nikolic added 15 and Hagerty finished with 12 in the win over the Capers. The Clippers went to Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), host Falmouth Friday, welcome Lake Region Tuesday of next week, then close the regular season next Thursday at home versus Wells.

Freeport improved to 5-9 (its highest win total in nine years) after Friday’s 57-38 victory at St. Dom’s, which came two days after a 44-22 home loss to Cape Elizabeth. Toby Holt and Eriksen Shea both had seven points in the setback. In the victory, Holt and Shea had 11 points apiece and Nate Thomas added 10. The Falcons (12th in Class B South, where nine teams qualify for the playoffs) were home with Poland Tuesday, host Wells Friday, visit Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week and close the regular season next Thursday at home versus Lake Region. Freeport is seeking its first postseason berth since the 2007-08 season.

In Class C South, North Yarmouth Academy made it eight wins in nine games by downing visiting Richmond (58-39) and Old Orchard Beach (52-45) last week. In handing the Bobcats their first loss, the Panthers were paced by 17 points from Te’Andre King and 15 apiece from Haven Cutko and Jake Malcom. Against the Seagulls, Malcom had 22 points and King added 18. The Panthers (9-5 and fourth in the Heals) hosted Pine Tree Academy Wednesday, welcome Buckfield Friday and Temple Academy Tuesday, then close the regular season next Thursday at St. Dom’s. If NYA can finish in the top four in the region it will avoid a preliminary round playoff game.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Greely took another huge step toward locking up the top seed in Class A South when it pulled away to beat visiting, undefeated Gray-New Gloucester, the reigning Class B South champion, 68-55, last Wednesday. The Rangers trailed by a point at halftime, but closed the third quarter on a 17-4 run to open it up. Anna DeWolfe had 23 points, while Brooke Obar added 12 and Katie Fitzpatrick and Moira Train each finished with 11.

“That’s kind of the team we are,” Greely coach Todd Flaherty said, “We’ll get on a little run and we’ll score in spurts and thankfully we did tonight.”

Friday, Greely improved to 13-1 with a 65-44 win at Marshwood behind 25 points from DeWolfe, 15 from Isabel Porter and 13 from Obar. The Rangers went to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, host Westbrook Friday and Kennebunk Tuesday of next week, then close the regular season at Falmouth next Thursday.

The Yachtsmen began the week 7-8 and fifth following a 58-39 loss at South Portland and a 43-42 victory at Fryeburg Academy. Adelaide Cooke had 14 points in the loss. Abby Ryan had 12 points and Cooke made two late free throws for the winning margin against the Raiders. Falmouth hosts Yarmouth Friday, goes to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday and closes at Greely next Thursday.

Yarmouth’s win streak hit four after victories last week at Traip Academy (36-32) and at home over Cape Elizabeth (36-32). Cory Langenbach had a team-high 10 points against the Rangers. In the win over the Capers, Alison Clark had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds and Langenbach added 11 points. The Clippers (10-4 and third in Class B South) had a showdown at Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), visit Falmouth Friday, host Lake Region Tuesday of next week, then close next Thursday at Wells.

Freeport also kept winning last week, rallying for a 47-42 victory at Cape Elizabeth, then handling visiting St. Dom’s 52-25, to improve to 11-3 and fourth in Class B South. Jessie Driscoll scored 16 points against the Capers. In the win over the Saints, Taylor Rinaldi led the way with 16 points. The Falcons were at Poland Tuesday and visit Wells Friday. After hosting Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday, Freeport closes the regular season next Thursday at Lake Region.

In Class C South, NYA’s skid hit five games last week with losses to visiting Richmond (67-29) and at Old Orchard Beach (46-25). Helen Hamblett had 11 points in the loss to the Bobcats. Against the Seagulls, Katie Larson led the team with nine points. The Panthers (5-9 and 14th Class C South, where 14 teams qualify) were home against Pine Tree Academy Wednesday, host Buckfield Friday and Temple Academy Tuesday of next week, then close the regular season next Thursday at St. Dom’s.

Boys’ hockey

Falmouth’s boys’ hockey team improved to 9-2-1 and first in the Class A South Heal Points standings after a 4-1 home win over Bangor Saturday and a 10-0 home victory over St. Dom’s in a makeup game Saturday. Reece Armitage, Marcus Cady, Theo Hembre and Louis Mainella all had goals against the Rams. In the win over the Saints, which avenged a previous loss the Yachtsmen got four goals from Cady and two apiece from Robbie Armitage and Garrett Tracy. Falmouth went to Scarborough for a regional final rematch Wednesday and plays at Thornton Academy Saturday.

Defending Class B South champion Yarmouth had its four-game win streak snapped Saturday by visiting Kennebunk, 5-4, in overtime. Cooper May, Dom Morrill, Bennett Travers and Tyler Veilleux all scored goals. The Clippers (6-4-1 and fourth in the Heals) hosted Cheverus in a makeup game Tuesday, have a pivotal showdown at Cape Elizabeth Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story), go to top-ranked Gardiner Saturday and play host to St. Dom’s Tuesday of next week.

Greely was 4-5 and sixth in Class B South after Saturday’s 5-3 win at Camden Hills. Andy Moore scored two goals, while Matt Kramlich, Ryan Megathlin and Jack Saffian all added one. The Rangers host Thornton Academy Thursday, Edward Little Saturday and Gardiner Tuesday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Greely takes a 15-1 record, a 15-game win streak and the No. 2 spot in the North Region Heal Points standings into Thursday’s showdown at defending state champion St. Dom’s, the lone team to beat the Rangers this year. Last week, Greely won at Lewiston (5-0), at home over Edward Little/Leavitt (3-2) and at home over Winslow (8-0). Emilee McGillicuddy and Bridget Roberts both scored twice against the Blue Devils. Against EL/Leavitt, Roberts, Ellie Schad and Courtney Sullivan had the goals.

“After talking in the locker room, we knew we needed to win this to get home ice in the playoffs,” Schad said.

In the win over Winslow, Kylie Rogers had four goals and Sullivan added a pair. Greely closes the regular season Saturday at home against Brunswick.

The Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester co-op team was 6-10 and held on to the sixth and final North Region playoff spot at press time after Saturday’s 9-2 win over Mt. Ararat/Morse. The squad hosted Lewiston Tuesday. A home tilt versus Winslow Saturday closes the regular season.

Falmouth improved to 13-3 and first in the South Region after last week’s 3-0 home win over Scarborough and Monday’s 10-3 victory at Portland/Deering. Evie Clement, Ali Lebel and Devon Sarazin had the goals against the Red Storm. Falmouth had a showdown at Scarborough Wednesday and closes the regular season Saturday at Cheverus.

The girls’ hockey playoffs start Wednesday of next week with the quarterfinals on the ice of the higher seeds.

Indoor track

The postseason for indoor track is a little over a week away, as the Western Maine Conference championship meet will be held Feb. 10 at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

In the final regular season league meet this past Friday, both Greely teams came in first yet again, beating eight other teams.

The Rangers boys got wins from Naveen Caron in the junior 55 (7.38 seconds), Nicolas Brown in the junior high jump (5 feet-8 inches), Gavin Poperechny in the senior 55 hurdles (9.21), Sam Bonnevie in the open pole vault (12-0) and their junior 4×200 relay team (1 minute, 42.67 seconds).

Girls’ first-place finishers included Morgan Selby in the junior 55 hurdles (9.87), Elizabeth Brown in the senior high jump (4-10), Katherine Leggatt-Barr in the open mile (5:09.90), Maggie McCormick in the open pole vault (8-6), Zoe Lambert in the open long jump (15-10.5) and open triple jump (30-10.25) and the junior 4×200 relay team (1:55.21).

Freeport’s boys were third and girls placed fourth. Jacob Tomm won the boys’ senior shot put (38-11). Joe Ashby was first in the boys’ open 800 (2:10.84). Henry Jaques took the boys’ open mile (4:35.75). Mikaela Fleenor took the girls’ senior 200 (28.52). Tara Migliaccio won the girls’ senior 400 (1:03.16).

Yarmouth’s boys finished fifth and the girls were sixth. Luke Laverdiere set a new conference record in winning the boys’ open two-mile (9:29.85). Abby Hamilton took the girls’ open two-mile (11:20.24).

Both NYA teams were eighth. Jack Lent won the boys’ junior 55 hurdles (9.77).

Falmouth’s boys and girls both finished second to York in the other league meet.

The boys got wins from Kyle Bouchard in the junior 55 (7.13) and junior 400 (56.96), Ethan Ali in the junior 200 (25.29), Ben Wyman in the senior high jump (5-6), Ted Pierson in the senior shot put (43-6), John Auer in the open mile (4:36.90), Conner Piers in the open two-mile (9:57.81), Ben Rudnick in the open pole vault (12-3) and the junior 4×200 relay team (1:44.62).

Girls’ winners included Sophie Marcotte in the junior 200 (27.74), Jasmine Alkhalaf in the junior shot put (27-7.5), Elizabeth Cyr in the senior 200 (28.59), Brianna Boyd in the senior high jump (4-8), Malaika Pasch in the open 800 (2:20.92), Hannah Berzinis in the open two-mile (12:04.70) and Chelsea Zhao in the open pole vault (9-2).

Swimming

Yarmouth’s swim team took on powerhouse Cheverus last Thursday. The boys lost, 74-50, and the girls were defeated, 88-68. The Clippers boys got wins from Charlie Keefe in the 100 butterfly (1 minute, 7.27 seconds), Braelan Creswell in the 500 freestyle (6:00.71), Michael Hagerty in the 100 backstroke (1:21.64), Camden Thaxter in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.25) and their 400 freestyle relay team (4:03.73). Girls’ winners included Natalie Bourassa in the 200 free (2:15.66), Eliza Lunt in the 50 free (26.68 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.11), Amanda Murray in the 500 free (6:18.01) and their 200 freestyle relay team (1:57.31).

In the regular season finale, Falmouth swims at Cape Elizabeth, Greely hosts Waynflete and Yarmouth welcomes Scarborough.

Skiing

Saturday, local Nordic skiers traveled to Black Mountain to compete in the Sassi Memorial 5-kilometer classic.

In the girls’ meet, Yarmouth finished third (Mt. Blue came in first), Maine Coast Waldorf was fourth, Freeport fifth, Falmouth 17th and Greely 19th. Individually, MCW’s Louise Ahearne placed fifth in 17 minutes, 56.5 seconds. The Clippers were paced by Hannah Corey (eighth, 18:16.5). The top Falcon was Lilly Horne (ninth, 18:20.4). The Yachtsmen were led by Juliana Baranowski (47th, 21:26.6). The Rangers’ top finisher was Jenna Rice (56th, 22:22.1).

In the boys’ competition, also won by Mt. Blue, Freeport placed third, MCW was sixth, Falmouth seventh, Yarmouth eighth and Greely 20th. The Falcons had the second-best individual in Yacob Olins (14:27.2). The Clippers were paced by John Lane (third, 14:30.6). MCW’s top finisher was Nick Neveu (14th, 15:50.7). The Yachtsmen were led by Ethan Livingood (30th, 16:38.4). The Rangers’ top finisher was Silas Cunningham (78th, 18:58.0).

At a four-team freestyle meet earlier last week at Libby Hill, Yarmouth’s girls were first, MCW came in second and Freeport placed third. MCW’s Olivia Skillings was the top individual (19:19). The Clippers were paced by Grace Cowles (second, 19:32). The Falcons’ top finisher was Horne (fifth, 21:34). In the boys’ competition, Freeport came in first, MCW was second and Yarmouth third. Individually, MCW’s Neveu was first in 17:53, Yarmouth’s Lane was second (18:40) and Freeport’s John Giddins placed third (18:56).

On the Alpine side Monday, Greely’s girls were first in a four-team slalom meet at Shawnee Peak. Jeanette Cunningham was first individually with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 44.19 seconds. The Rangers boys were second to Cape Elizabeth as Axel Lindsay was second individually in 1:34.13.

Falmouth’s boys beat Yarmouth, Freeport and Gray-New Gloucester in a giant slalom meet Monday. The Yachtsmen also had the top individual in Gibson Scott (1:02.36). George Jutras paced the Clippers with a fourth-place finish (1:07.05). The Falcons were led by Liam Grogan (eighth, 1:08.65).

Yarmouth won the girls’ meet, while Falmouth came in second and Freeport was third. The Clippers had the top individual in Greta Elder (1:04.47). The Yachtsmen were paced by Audrey Morin (second, 1:07.65). The top Falcon was Bella St. Cyr (ninth, 1:15.99).

