'Feathers over Freeport' returns April 28

FREEPORT – The sixth annual “Feathers over Freeport” event will take place on April 28, 29 and 30, with special birding opportunities for birdwatchers of all abilities.

Sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands and Freeport Wild Bird Supply, the two-day event at Bradbury Mountain State Park in Pownal and Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park in Freeport will feature a variety of activities and presentations, including live-bird presentations, bird walks for adults and children, a hawk watch workshop, and children’s activities.

For more information and a complete listing of activities, go to: http://www.maine.gov/feathersoverfreeport or call the parks: Bradbury Mountain State Park at 688-4712 or Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park at 865-4465.