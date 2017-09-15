Farmingdale man injured in North Yarmouth accident

NORTH YARMOUTH — A Farmingdale man was seriously injured after a motor vehicle accident on Mill Road the afternoon of Sept. 14.

Driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty, 29-year-old Drew Emery at 4:30 p.m. lost control on a curve, left the road and traveled down a steep embankment, hitting several trees, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Emery was the vehicle’s sole occupant and suffered life-threatening injuries. The North Yarmouth Fire-Rescue Department, which joined the sheriff’s office in responding, transported Emery to a waiting Life Flight helicopter, which took him to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

No further information on Emery’s condition was available Sept. 15.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the matter.

