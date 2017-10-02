Familiar names excel at Maine Marathon

Andrew Van Hoogenstyn hits the finish line to win the 26th annual Maine Marathon Sunday. Van Hoogenstyn, a 2002 Scarborough High School graduate, won the race, which began and ended in Portland’s Back Cove and traversed Falmouth, Cumberland and Yarmouth and back, with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, 58 seconds. Tracy Guerette, of Saint Agatha, was the women’s winner in 2:43:47.

Falmouth’s Sheri Piers hits the tape as the first female in the half-marathon. Piers had a time of 1:21:31. Falmouth’s Jonny Wilson was the male champion of the half-marathon (1:07.20).