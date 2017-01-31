Falmouth's Leavitt & Sons deli plans Portland expansion

PORTLAND — Peter Leavitt, owner of Leavitt & Sons Deli on Depot Road in Falmouth, plans to open a second location in Bayside this fall.

Leavitt on Monday said he has been thinking about expanding for the past three years, but only wanted to take the step if he could find the right spot.

He said he chose Bayside because, “it’s the next space in Portland to grow significantly. It will become more developed in the next five to 10 years.”

The building at 200 Kennebec St. is across the street from Century Plaza and Chipotle, near Bayside Bowl and Fork Food Lab, and is in a neighborhood expecting an influx of housing and offices.

Overall, Leavitt said in a press release issued on Jan. 27, “(My deli) and Bayside are a perfect match. I like the visibility there and the positive energy that is very obvious in that area. Bayside is clearly on the upswing.”

Leavitt & Sons has been open in Falmouth for nine years. “I am fortunate (enough) to have a great staff that allows me to even consider (opening) another location,” Leavitt, who lives in Falmouth, said.

The new deli will offer a menu similar to what’s now offered in Falmouth: sandwiches made with Boars Head meats and cheeses, soups, salads and chicken pot pie. The Falmouth store also has a selection of wine, beer, and Maine-made specialty foods.

However, Leavitt said, he would also “adjust our focus as we see what the neighborhood and traveling customers want.” He employs six people at the Falmouth shop and plans to hire another five to six for the Portland location.

On the deli’s website, Leavitt says his first job was working in a restaurant that featured 35 different sandwich combinations.

“Very quickly you learn that the pace of a commercial kitchen is unlike anything else,” the website says. “I’ve tried working in other industries … now …. surrounded by food all day, this is the way life should be.”

Leavitt is leasing the space from Northland Enterprises. Josh Benthien, a partner with Northland, said the addition of Leavitt & Sons would advance his company’s effort to revitalize the Bayside neighborhood.

“This is a distinctive eatery, locally owned by somebody with a great reputation, who consistently puts out a quality product,” Benthien said in the press release. “We know our neighbors are encouraging a community feel in the area and (the addition of this deli) will help.”

Northland is also the developer of Century Plaza at Marginal Way and Kennebec Street.

Sandwiches at Leavitt & Sons are made with Boars Head meats and cheeses.