Falmouth's Fay drafted to play professional lacrosse

On the heels of a transcendent senior season at Bates College, Falmouth native Charlie Fay, Falmouth High School Class of 2013, has been drafted by the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse. Fay, a senior attack, was chosen in the seventh round. Fay was named a Division III All-American, as well as the NESCAC and NEILA Player of the Year this spring. He scored a team-record 79 goals and accumulated 104 points, leading Bates to a perfect regular season, and finished his career with 206 points (167 goals, 39 assists).

