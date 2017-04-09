Falmouth Yachtsmen Winter Athletes of the Year

Perron

CONNOR PERRON, Senior—Swimming

Perron capped his Falmouth career by winning a pair of state titles and he’s going on to even bigger and better things in the pool.

Perron, following in the footsteps of his brother, Jake Perron, Falmouth’s 2015 Winter Male Athlete of the Year, started swimming at a young age and while he also played other sports growing up, the pool has been his focus in high school (he has also been a longtime member of the Westbrook Seals club team).

Perron came in fifth in the 500 freestyle as a freshman, moved up to fourth in that event as a sophomore and as a junior captain, he placed second in the 500 free and was runner-up in the 200 free as well.

This season, again serving as an inspirational captain, everything came together for Perron, who excelled in the regular season, then won the North Division Southwesterns title in the 200 free (1 minute, 47.92 seconds) and the 500 free (4:49.28). At the Class A state meet, Perron improved both times slightly in capturing the championship in the 200 free (1:47.05) and the 500 free (4:46.94).

“I’ve accomplished the goals I set for myself at the beginning of my high school career as well as those set at the beginning of this year,” Perron said. “Some of those goals which I set for myself were to become state champion, get into college-level swimming, achieve time standards I set for myself both as a freshman, as well as a senior, and also having fun while competing. One of the biggest motivators for me as an athlete which I attribute to my success would be the leadership roles I have been put in. These leadership roles motivated me to set a positive example of hard work and dedication to the sport.”

Following the season, Perron was named to the All-Conference and All-State teams. He’ll graduate with the 12th-fastest time in state annals in the 500 free. He was also named the John Jackson Award winner, as the athlete that has contributed the most to the team outside of swim competitions over his or her four years. Additionally, Perron headed up a school-wide suicide prevention and awareness project after the loss of swimmer Dexter Desrosiers last year. He will attend and swim at Providence College next year.

The sky’s the limit for this standout. Connor Perron, Falmouth’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, has gotten better and better and he’ll depart as an all-time Yachtsmen great.

Coach Dave Cox’s comment: “Connor’s success in the pool is due to his enthusiasm for the sport, pure power underwater and his willingness to push through the pain in practice and through every second of the longest event. He’s remarkable to watch. Spectators, competitors and his teammates all made sure they did not miss any of Connor’s races. He meant everything to this team.”

Previous winners:



2015-16 Thomas Coyne (basketball)

2014-15 Jake Perron (swimming)

2013-14 Joe Lesniak (Alpine skiing)

2012-13 Tom Wilberg (basketball)

2011-12 Jack Cooleen (basketball)

2010-11 Reid Pryzant (track)

2009-10 Stefano Mancini (basketball)

2008-09 Mike Chase (hockey)

2007-08 Tom Winger (track)

2006-07 James Tolan (hockey)

2005-06 Bryant Barr (basketball)

2004-05 Peter Gustavson (hockey)

2003-04 Brandon Bonsey (track)

2002-03 Jon Hutchins (hockey)

2001-02 Garrett Weliever (basketball)

Female

EVIE CLEMENT, Senior-Hockey

Clement capped her stellar Falmouth career as a goal-scoring machine for a team which reached the biggest stage this winter.

Clement almost didn’t play hockey until a fortuitous turn of events altered her destiny.

“I watched my brothers play hockey for years and never thought I would play until my dad gave me a last chance before he gave away their equipment,” Clement said. “That was when I was seven. Since then, I have made some of my closest and longest lasting friends through hockey. The people around me are my biggest motivators. Whether it is my teammates in practice or opponents in a game, I love the competition.”

Clement has also played ultimate frisbee, another sport she’s loved, but hockey is where she’s earned the most acclaim.

“I never really know what to say when people ask which sport is my favorite,” Clement said. “The two sports are so different, but there is something special about hockey. The commitment and time spent on and off the ice and in the locker room brings teams together unlike any other sport and being on the ice is unlike anything else.”

Clement made an immediate mark on the Falmouth varsity as a freshman, scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists while earning a spot on the all-star team. As a sophomore, she made the all-star team again, helping the Yachtsmen reach the state final. As a junior, Clement had 12 goals and 14 assists and again, was named an all-star.

This winter, Clement was unstoppable, scoring a team-leading 24 goals and adding 19 assist for 43 points. Highlights included an overtime goal to beat Cheverus, two goals in a win over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, two goals and three assists in a victory over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Windham, a season-high six goals in a win over Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester, three goals in a win over Portland/Deering, three assists in a victory over Biddeford, three goals in a second win over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Windham and a goal in a regional final win over Scarborough.

Falmouth lost to St. Dom’s in the state final, but it was a season to remember and Clement was again named to the all-star team and won the Hobey Baker Character Award.

“We had fun as a team and got to be on the ice six days a week which is something not every team gets,” Clement said.

Clement is weighing her college options. She hopes to play at the next level.

She won’t soon be forgotten at this one. Evie Clement, Falmouth’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, helped lead her team to great things, one goal at a time.

Coach Rob Carrier’s comment: “Evie was a great leader. She helped control the locker room and helped get the team ready for each and every game. Evie has a high hockey IQ and is like another coach. She is able to break down practices and drills to help explain them to teammates who need further instructions. In games, she plays at a high level and is just as intense in the offensive zone as she is in the defensive. She developed a scoring touch this year to go with her natural playmaking ability.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Charlotte Janelle (diving)

2014-15 Ally Hickey (basketball)

2013-14 Anna Morin (skiing)

2012-13 Charlotte Janelle (diving)

2011-12 Megan Fortier (hockey)

2010-11 Nicola Mancini (diving)

2009-10 Sarah Abramson (skiing)

2008-09 Kristin Jackson (swimming)

2007-08 Kristin Jackson (swimming)

2006-07 Alicia Hahn (swimming)

2005-06 Gina Mancini (swimming)

2004-05 Emily Sheldon (swimming)

2003-04 Alison Tozier (swimming)

2002-03 Gina Mancini (swimming)

2001-02 Megan White (diving)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.

