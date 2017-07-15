Falmouth Yachtsmen Spring Athletes of the Year

Cam Guarino

CAM GUARINO, Senior-Baseball

* Maine Gatorade Player of the Year

* Winkin Award (Mr. Maine Baseball) finalist

* WMC all-star, Class A/B first-team

* Senior All-Star

* USA Today Maine team

From a “baby-faced assassin” to the state’s premier hurler, Guarino had quite the high school journey and his impact on the Yachtsmen’s run to another state final can’t be overstated.

Guarino was born in California, but spent most of his life in Falmouth and he took early to baseball, starting at the ripe age of 18 months. Guarino also played soccer growing up, but by high school, baseball was his focus and he played year-round.

“I started pitching at a young age and I was always accurate,” Guarino said. “I’ve always watched the top pitchers to see how they’re different. I always want to get better. What I love about baseball is that every game is new. You don’t know what to expect.”

What opponents came to expect when Guarino was on the mound was that they weren’t going to get on base much and they certainly weren’t going to touch home plate.

As a 14-year-old freshman, Guarino burst on to the scene by going 5-0 with an 0.24 earned run average. He went 7-2 as a sophomore with a minuscule 0.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 61 innings. As a junior, he was even more dominant, winning all 10 decisions and fanning 52 batters while posting an 0.32 ERA.

Prior to his senior season, Guarino committed to the University of New Haven, a Division II school in Connecticut. He then went out and produced a brilliant senior campaign, going 10-1 with an 0.92 ERA, striking out 68 and walking just 11 in 67.2 innings.

Guarino began the year by throwing a four-hit shutout with just one walk and 14 strikeouts in far from ideal conditions to beat host Gray-New Gloucester, 3-0, giving his coach, Kevin Winship, his 100th career victory with the program. Guarino threw another four-hit shutout to beat Cape Elizabeth and the next time out, again facing the Capers, he threw a no-hitter, surrendering just one walk. Guarino then allowed four hits and fanned eight in six shutout innings versus Gray-New Gloucester, threw a four-hit shutout with eight more Ks against Greely and allowed just four hits in a win over York. Guarino did suffer a loss to Greely in the regular season finale, but he would return to form in the playoffs.

First, Guarino was named Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Guarino didn’t start in the quarterfinals or semifinals, but against Portland in the latter round, he came on in relief and earned the victory after surrendering just one run on three hits in 4.1 pressure packed innings. Guarino then started the regional final and beat Cheverus behind a one-run, three-hit gem over six-plus innings. Guarino was able to come back and throw in the state final as well against Bangor and despite giving up just two runs in eight innings, stood to earn the win, but Falmouth lost a 4-3 heartbreaker in nine-innings.

“I wish we could have won a state championship, but I accomplished what I wanted,” Guarino said. “I made so many great connections through baseball.”

For his career, Guarino had a sparkling record of 32-3 and an equally dazzling ERA of 0.47. He walked just 40 and struck out 190 in 268.4 innings.

Guarino also belonged to National Honor Society, served as a Little League umpire and enjoys gardening. He’s playing with the Andrews Post Legion team this summer, then it’s off to the next level.

It’s only a matter of time until Cam Guarino, Falmouth’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, makes his mark against college hitters, but it’s his time in a Yachtsmen uniform that will be long hailed.

Coach Kevin Winship’s comment: “Cam was just masterful for us. He’s a competitor. He’s so effective. When he comes ready to pitch, you had better be ready to hit because he brings his best stuff. When we score even one run with Cam pitching, I’m confident we’ll win. Even when he didn’t have his ‘A’ stuff, he would find a way to get the job done. ”

DEVON SARAZIN- Senior-Lacrosse

* WMC all-star, first-team

* WMC All-Academic team

* Senior All-Star

* Captain

Sarazin spent much of her career as an underappreciated player, but beneath her quiet demeanor resided a tenacious competitor and standout who fittingly earned her due after her final high school season resulted in terrific statistics and team success.

Sarazin started playing lacrosse in the first grade.

“As long as I can remember, I’ve had a lacrosse stick in my hands,” Sarazin said. “I had the basic skills early. I’ve always loved the girls I played with. Being on a team is very important to me. I connected with so many people through lacrosse.”

Sarazin was also a talented field hockey and ice hockey player in high school, but she and her teammates enjoyed quite a run on the lacrosse field, reaching the regional final three years in a row.

This spring, Sarazin, who played attack, scored a whopping 39 goals in 14 games and assisted on seven others. She scored three times each in season-opening wins over Gorham and Greely. Sarazin had two goals and assisted on the winner in a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Thornton Academy. She added four goals in a win over Fryeburg Academy, had three in a home victory over York and tallied four goals in a loss to Waynflete.

In a narrow semifinal round playoff win over Lake Region, Sarazin had a season-high six goals as Falmouth held on for a one-goal victory. For the third year in a row, the Yachtsmen were eliminated by Kennebunk in the regional final, but Sarazin scored one final goal.

“I look back on a lot of good memories,” Sarazin said. “Since sophomore year, we were very successful. The older kids were very inspiring. I’m very competitive and I’ve loved the adrenaline rush of playing.”

Sarazin was able to spend the past two years playing with her younger sister, Kayla Sarazin, a budding star.

“I had fun playing with her,” Devon Sarazin said. “She’s blossoming into a great player.”

Sarazin isn’t done on the lacrosse field. She’ll play next year for Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. She plans to study business.

Rest assured that the Yachtsmen won’t have an easy time filling her shoes. Devon Sarazin, Falmouth’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, came up big so often and was the kind of leader and standout that coaches dream about.

Coach Kait Johnson’s comment: “Devon was an integral player for us the past four years. She’s incredibly talented and a true athlete. Here beautiful stick skills combined with her shifty maneuvers made her so much fun to watch and made her an imminent threat. This season, Devon demonstrated great leadership and true passion for her team on and off the field. Her work ethic and dedication have truly set her apart.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached atmhoffer@theforecaster.net.

