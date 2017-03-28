Falmouth water mains being flushed this week

FALMOUTH — The Portland Water District began routine flushing of water mains this week. Maintenance will occur during normal business hours, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, according to a press release.

During the maintenance work, customers may notice short periods of water discoloration. If customers experience any change in water quality following the maintenance project, they should call 761-8310.

All Portland Water District personnel carry photo ID and wear uniforms, the press release said. Residents can go online to pwd.org for more information about specific work locations.