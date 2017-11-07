Falmouth Volunteer Fair offers opportunities

FALMOUTH — Representatives from area nonprofits, service organizations, and booster clubs will attend the annual Volunteer Fair on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The fair showcases these organizations and highlights their volunteer needs. The event runs from 1-3 p.m. at the Mason-Motz Activity Center on Middle Road.

“This is a low-pressure way to find out what volunteer opportunities are out there and to learn about the impressive variety of work these organizations are doing in the community,” Town Manager Nathan Poore said.

Among the organizations that will be represented are Falmouth Memorial Library, Falmouth 300, Falmouth Lions Club, Falmouth Food Pantry, Falmouth Historical Society, Falmouth Rotary, Girl Scouts, Falmouth Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee, Maine Conservation Voters, Friends of the Presumpscot River, Maine Audubon, Falmouth Fire/EMS and more.

Space is still available to organizations wishing to participate. Email ecadigan@falmouthme.org to sign up or for more information.