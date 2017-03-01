Falmouth travel basketball teams win tourneys

The town of Falmouth recently produced a pair of basketball tournament champions. The 7th grade Blue Wave (featuring seven girls from Falmouth and two from Gorham) took the recent Grade 7/8 division of the Boys & Girls Club championship.

Top Row, from left: Olivia Rogers, Whitney Adams, Izzie Bynion, Jordan Wolf, Molly Scribner and Marissa Lefevre.

Bottom row: Chelsea Graiver, Brylee Bishop and Kiah Curtis.

Head Coach: Ed Rogers

Asst Coach: Loni Graiver

The Falmouth 6th Grade girls’ team won the Boys & Girls Club Championship by defeating Westbrook.

Top row, from left: Issie Malloy, Chloe Libby, Frankie Pound, Head Coach Jake Birks, Lindsay Rogers, Justine Means, Miranda Birks, Anna Turgeon and Elsie Canon.

Bottom row: Clara Decastro, Amelia Hooper, Heena Folsom and Ella Farris.