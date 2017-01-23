Falmouth to hold annual energy fair

FALMOUTH — The town will hold its 4th annual Home Energy Fair on Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., in the cafeteria at Falmouth Elementary School. Attendees can learn how to save money on their energy bills and reduce their impact on the environment at the same time.

The fair, which is free and open to the public, will feature vendors of heat pumps, solar energy, biofuels, energy audits and assessments, weatherization, financing options, and others. It is sponsored by the Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee, and will also includes children’s activities and door prizes.

Contact Kimberly Darling at kdarling@falmouthme.org, or at 699-5337 for more information.