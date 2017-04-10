Falmouth teen's tulip project earns award

FALMOUTH — Julia Hanson, 17, won a Girls Rock! award from Hardy Girls Healthy Women. She was one of six award winners at the 10th annual award ceremony, which was held at Camp Ketcha in Scarborough on April 7.

Hanson won the Against the Odds award for founding the The Yellow Tulip Project after she lost two best friends to suicide last year, as well as dealing with her own depression.

“The Yellow Tulip Project is aimed at smashing the stigma around mental illness and helping others feel less alone or ashamed,” according to the Hardy Girls Healthy Women website.

Hanson has “energized school groups and community organizations to plant Hope Gardens and has received support all across the state and beyond,” the organization added.

Hanson