Falmouth survey seeks opinions on Foreside property

FALMOUTH — The town has launched an online survey seeking input from residents on what to do with the 3.3-acre, 260 Foreside Road property that was acquired in 2007.

The property abuts Underwood Park and the survey, found at surveymonkey.com/r/260ForesideRoad, asks questions about parking, recreation and general enhancements. The survey also includes questions asking if the town should sell all or a portion of the property for private development.

The survey closes on Feb. 5. The Town Council will hold a public hearing and announce the survey results on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.