Falmouth summer concert series set

FALMOUTH — The annual Concerts in the Park series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, with a performance by the Downeast Soul Coalition.

The summer concerts, held at the Village Park gazebo, are free and open to the public. Bring a picnic dinner and your own seating.

In case of rain, the concerts will be held in the adjacent Casco Bay Hockey Arena. Call 699-5302 for updates.

Downeast Soul Coalition is described as a high-energy band that “serves up a tasty blend of funk, soul, blues and R&B.”

The other performances this summer are Sister Steel Pan Band on July 24, The Waiters on Aug. 7 and the Delta Knights Band on Aug. 21.