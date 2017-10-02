Falmouth school wins Blue Ribbon award

FALMOUTH — The elementary school has been named a national Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

Falmouth Elementary School was one of three schools in Maine to earn this honor, according to a press release issued by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King. The other two are the Fourteenth Street School in Bangor and Connors-Emerson School in Bar Harbor.

Blue Ribbon schools are recognized for overall academic excellence or for making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap, according to the press release.

Falmouth Middle School won a similar honor in 2016.