Falmouth school redevelopment nearly complete

FALMOUTH — Redevelopment of the former Plummer School into senior living apartments is nearly complete, with opening planned for later this month.

The 1930s-era structure, which is crowned by a historic clock tower, consists of 34 units. Most are one bedroom, but there are also several two-bedroom and studio apartments available.

The official name for the new building is Plummer Senior Living. Pre-leasing has already begun, according to property manager Danielle Purington.

The lead developer on the project is Sea Coast Management, which also owns and operates the adjacent OceanView senior living community.

Chris Wasileski, development manager for Sea Coast, said the idea behind the Plummer School conversion was to “add to the overall unit mix for OceanView.”

The rents are set at affordable rates for those making the median income for this area, Wasileski said. The two-bedroom units are going for $2,150 a month and the studios are going for $1,650.

The rent includes utilities, except electricity and internet. The building also offers an on-site resource coordinator, or what Purington called “a resident concierge.”

There is also a community room, in the school’s former gym, that will include a reading area, a kitchenette and space for multiple activities, from playing board games to community dinners.

Purington said the developers kept many historic details of the former school, which leads to “some quirky floor plans” for some of the units, including one built to incorporate the schools’ former auditorium stage.

“Some historical features were preserved” in each unit, she said, which means “there are interesting elements to each apartment.”

Those elements include the former chalk rails, which once served the school’s blackboards, as well as the original wood flooring on the second floor.

Many of the hallways also still feature the original doors, and the lighting was designed to mimic the type of fixtures that were common in the 1930s, Wasileski said.

The brick exterior was also re-pointed and Wasileski said he hopes to get the clock in the clock tower working again.

Along with interior features, the Plummer School property will also include a new Village Green and a new sidewalk along Middle Road, both of which will be open to the public.

The grand opening will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 3-5 p.m. In addition, Purington also holds an open house every Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The building is pet-friendly, Wasileski said, and some of the units are also ADA-compatible and feature roll-under countertops.

Two-thirds of the units are in the old building, while the remaining apartments are in a new addition.

The project “fits a need in town to add a variety of housing,” Wasileski said, while still reflecting the “residential character” of the surrounding neighborhood.

The redeveloped Plummer School, at the corner of Lunt and Middle Roads in Falmouth, is almost ready to open as senior housing.

Original wood flooring is just one of the historic features preserved in the redevelopment of the former Plummer School.

The new community room is located in the former gym and includes flexible use space, including a reading nook and kitchenette.

Old and new meet in the Plummer School redevelopment project. This area to the side of the building will include a community patio.