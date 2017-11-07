Falmouth sailors compete in Florida

Falmouth’s Peter Morrissette (13) competes in the Cressy High School Singlehanded Championships held last month in St. Petersburg, Florida. Morrissette wound up 14th in the Radial fleet.

Falmouth’s Caleb Robinson took home the third-place trophy in Full Rigs.

Falmouth’s sailing team will compete at the Atlantic Coast Championship at Merchant Marines in New York and in Keelboat Nationals in St. Petersburg.

