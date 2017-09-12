Falmouth remembers 9/11

Falmouth fire student Michael Gould, left, Police Officer Jeff Smith and fire student Cody Hogan lay a wreath during a ceremony held Monday at American Legion Post No. 164 on Depot Road to commemorate victims of 9/11. The event included the singing of “God Bless America” and ringing a bell to mark the 16th anniversary of the times that planes hijacked by terrorists hit the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Members of the town’s fire and police departments were also present.

Police officers salute as a color guard marches into the 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday at Legion Field in Falmouth.