Falmouth police warn residents about new scam

FALMOUTH — Police are warning residents of a recent scam where the caller pretends to be from the Falmouth Police Department and requests money to cover bail or other expenses for a family member that’s in trouble.

“No police agency, lawyers office or jail calls anyone (to) request money be wired to cover bail or any other legal issue – ever,” the police department said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

“In the last week we have again received several calls regarding a scam,” the post says. “The story goes, a family member has been arrested (and) is in trouble. Please wire money … (but) this is a scam.”

The post then related the story of one Falmouth resident who lost several thousand dollars to the ruse, as well as another resident who was saved from wiring $1,500 by an employee at a local store.

“Thanks to an alert clerk … we were able to save a victim who was in the process of wiring approximately $1,500 to a fictitious name,” the Facebook post says. “In this case, the family member had been in an accident and arrested.”

“Fortunately (we were) able to get there in time as the wire paperwork was being filled out and talk the would-be victim out of (sending the funds). We also did some background and located the family member … (who was) fine and well.”

“These scams and many others are occurring every day, the post adds. “Please talk to your family members and share this info, especially (with) our older loved ones. (They) are often the ones successfully preyed upon the most.”