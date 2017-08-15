Falmouth police warn of home burglaries

FALMOUTH — Police are warning residents about “a rash of home burglaries in the last few weeks,” according to the department’s Facebook page.

What’s most concerning, the post said, is that “a couple of these have been (at) occupied homes in the overnight hours.”

Lt. John Kilbride said the burglaries have mostly been in the Brook Road and Blackstrap Road neighborhoods, and police have taken six reports from victims.

The thieves appear to be targeting cash and electronics, Kilbride said, and twice they’ve broken in while people were at home in the evening or overnight hours.

Kilbride said residents should lock their doors and windows at night, make sure any window air conditioners are well secured, and activate alarm systems.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or who may have any information on the burglaries is asked to call the Falmouth Police Department at 781-2300.