FALMOUTH — William Mckenney, 55, reported missing by his family Wednesday, was found safe on Thursday morning, Police Lt. John Kilbride said.

Mckenney was found outside a Route 1 business around 11:30 a.m. and police were called, Kilbride said. Mckenney has been reunited with his family.

A resident of the east side of town, he was last seen at his home on Aug. 9. His truck was also reported missing and his family had been concerned with his well being, police said.

