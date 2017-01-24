Falmouth police issue skimmer warning

FALMOUTH — Police issued a warning about “a large increase in skimming devices on gas pumps in the greater Portland area, including Falmouth.”

They did not divulge which gas stations may have been targeted.

“These devices are nearly undetectable and are usually installed at a pay at the pump gas station,” the department’s Facebook page said. “Card skimmers record your information allowing these thieves access to your bank or credit (card) accounts.”

Police said that paying inside for gas “is a much safer option” and asked residents to contact them if they discover evidence of tampeiring on any gas pump. In addition, the Facebook post said “if your information has been breached and/or you are a victim of theft, contact your police department and the issuing bank immediately.”

Falmouth police can be reached at 781-2300.