Falmouth police beef up presence at schools after nonspecific threat

FALMOUTH — The Police Department assigned extra officers to schools Monday after receiving what Chief Edward Tolan described as a “non-credible threat” that there would be “violence at the Falmouth schools.”

Tolan said his department was contacted Sunday, Jan. 8, by the Maine State Police, who said a dispatcher in Augusta took a call that made nonspecific threats to the Falmouth schools, but without naming a particular school.

Tolan said he immediately contacted Superintendent Geoff Bruno. The two had “a lengthy conversation,” during which it was decided that school start times should move forward as usual Monday.

While Tolan said the threat was not credible, an investigation was underway to determine who made the call and why. He said no further details could be released.

Bruno sent an email to parents to let them know of the threat and explain the beefed-up police presence at each of the town’s three schools. Tolan said his department received calls from residents seeking more details, but there was nothing more he could report.