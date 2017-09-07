Falmouth Police Beat: Sept. 7

8/26 at 9:26 p.m. Toni A. Methot, 55, of Harvard Common, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of operating under the influence.
8/27 at 1:45 a.m. Andrea M. Riseman, 40, of Evergreen Drive, Freeport, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of operating under the influence and operating after habitual offender revocation.
8/26 at 8:34 a.m. Michael L. Goulet, 46, of Tyng Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kathleen Oelschlegel on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked.
8/25 at 12:56 p.m. Accident on Lunt Road.
8/25 at 1:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
8/25 at 2:59 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.
8/25 at 4:45 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Foreside Common.
8/25 at 7:16 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Hardy roads.
8/25 at 11:22 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.
8/26 at 3:19 p.m. Bomb threat on U.S. Route 1.
8/28 at 2:53 p.m. Accident at Woods and Longwoods roads.
8/29 at 8:11 a.m. Accident at Foreside and Depot roads.
8/29 at 11:58 a.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike.
8/29 at 2:36 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
8/30 at 6:24 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Depot Road.
8/30 at 6:31 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Bucknam Road.
8/30 at 7:57 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Greenway Drive
8/30 at 10:16 a.m. Gas alarm on Waites Landing Road.
8/30 at 11:58 a.m. Gas alarm on Hamlin Road.
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls Aug. 25-Sept. 1.
