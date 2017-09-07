Falmouth Police Beat: Sept. 7

Arrests

8/26 at 9:26 p.m. Toni A. Methot, 55, of Harvard Common, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/27 at 1:45 a.m. Andrea M. Riseman, 40, of Evergreen Drive, Freeport, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of operating under the influence and operating after habitual offender revocation.

Summonses

8/26 at 8:34 a.m. Michael L. Goulet, 46, of Tyng Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kathleen Oelschlegel on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

8/25 at 12:56 p.m. Accident on Lunt Road.

8/25 at 1:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/25 at 2:59 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

8/25 at 4:45 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Foreside Common.

8/25 at 7:16 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Hardy roads.

8/25 at 11:22 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

8/26 at 3:19 p.m. Bomb threat on U.S. Route 1.

8/28 at 2:53 p.m. Accident at Woods and Longwoods roads.

8/29 at 8:11 a.m. Accident at Foreside and Depot roads.

8/29 at 11:58 a.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike.

8/29 at 2:36 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/30 at 6:24 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Depot Road.

8/30 at 6:31 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Bucknam Road.

8/30 at 7:57 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Greenway Drive

8/30 at 10:16 a.m. Gas alarm on Waites Landing Road.

8/30 at 11:58 a.m. Gas alarm on Hamlin Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls Aug. 25-Sept. 1.