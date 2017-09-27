Falmouth Police Beat: Sept. 28

Arrests

9/16 at 9:21 p.m. Kimberly A. Moody, 62, of Allen Road, Pownal, was arrested on Town Landing Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of operating a watercraft under the influence and failure to submit.

9/19 at 12:52 a.m. David J. Sledzieski, 27, of Whitney Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Matthew Yeaton on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/25 at 11:22 p.m. William M. Googins, 28, of Sugar Maple Road, Gray, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/27 at 11:56 p.m. Serik W. Nixon, 21, of Payson Road, was issued a summons on Stream Wood Lane by Officer Jeffery Smith on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

Fire calls

9/15 at 4:59 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Pleasant Hill Road.

9/16 at 9:30 a.m. Accident at Bucknam Road and U.S. Route 1.

9/16 at 7:16 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

9/16 at 7:37 p.m. Accident at Bucknam Road and U.S. Route 1.

9/18 at 11:40 p.m. Gas spill on Gray Road.

9/19 at 8:25 a.m. Assist Portland.

9/19 at 2:24 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Hat Trick Drive.

9/19 at 5:33 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/19 at 6:59 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/20 at 12:49 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

9/20 at 10:47 a.m. Gas alarm on Gray Road.

9/21 at 1:27 p.m. Brush fire on U.S. Route 1.

9/21 at 3:49 p.m. Fire on U.S. Route 1.

9/21 at 3:52 p.m. Elevator call on U.S. Route 1.

9/21 at 4:22 p.m. Fire on U.S. Route 1.

9/21 at 8:12 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls Sept. 15-22.