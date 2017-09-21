Falmouth Police Beat: Sept. 21

Arrests

9/14 at 12:49 p.m. Levan Shubitidze, 41, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Al Twombly on charges of organized retail theft, possession or transfer of burglar’s tools and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/14 at 12:49 p.m. Devid Devdze, 27, of Brooklyn, New York was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of organized retail theft and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/14 at 12:49 p.m. Gaga Kavtaradze, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Alex Beaton on charges of organized retail theft and possession or transfer of burglar’s tools.

Summonses

No summonses were issued for the period Sept. 9-15.

Fire calls

9/8 at 3:39 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

9/8 at 5:28 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

9/8 at 5:31 p.m. Fire on Gray Road.

9/8 at 7:09 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

9/8 at 9:59 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/9 at 12:23 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/9 at 7:27 p.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

9/11 at 1:35 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

9/11 at 3:17 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/11 at 6:23 p.m. Accident at Middle Road and Church Street.

9/12 at 8:49 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

9/13 at 10:44 a.m. Assist Portland.

9/13 at 3:02 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

9/13 at 4:17 p.m. Gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

9/14 at 8:44 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

9/14 at 3:31 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

9/14 at 6:30 p.m. Gasoline spill on U.S. Route 1.

9/14 at 9:40 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

9/15 at 6:06 a.m. Assist State Police.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls Sept. 8-15.