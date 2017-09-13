Falmouth Police Beat: Sept. 14

Arrests

9/5 at 9:40 a.m. Joshua Reynolds, 30, of Winn Road, was arrested on Winn Road by Officer Steve Hamilton on an outstanding warrant.

9/5 at 9:41 p.m. Joshua Ian Serber, 40, of Brook Road, was arrested on Brook Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime and violating conditions of release.

9/6 at 8:19 p.m. Robert T. Fraser, 33 of Haskell Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Brook Road by Officer Steve Crocker on charges of operating under the influence and operating after license suspension.

9/7 at 11:30 p.m. Paul R. Roy, 34, of Bostwick Road, Brunswick, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

8/25 at 7:16 p.m. Trisha Mitchell, 25, of Lake Road, Norway, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on charges of operating without a license, operating under the influence, failing to stop for an officer and exceeding the speed limit by 30 miles.

8/25 at 9:53 p.m. Thu Chau, 30, of Cole Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Cole Street by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of operating without a license.

9/1 at 7:46 a.m. Mark Foley, 52, of Greenway Drive, was issued a summons on Harding Avenue by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of violating a protective order.

9/3 at 1:10 a.m. a 16-year-old female of Woodspell Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons on Bucknam Road by Officer Mathew Yeaton on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

9/7 at 10:19 p.m. David Butler, 40, of Falmouth Road, was issued a summons on Lunt Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked.

9/7 at 1:14 p.m. Joshua L. Hersom, 29, of Summit Road, Gray, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/7 at 3:29 p.m. Mark Foley, 52, of Greenway Drive, was issued a summons on Harding Avenue by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of violating a protective order.

Fire calls

9/1 at 10:42 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

9/1 at 12:05 p.m. Accident at Leighton and Gray roads.

9/2 at 9:42 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/2 at 4:47 p.m. Accident on Town Landing Road.

9/3 at 4:55 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/3 at 9:21 p.m. Gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

9/3 at 10:18 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

9/4 at 8:37 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

9/4 at 9:08 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

9/5 at 12:12 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/5 at 4:14 p.m. Assist Kennebunk.

9/5 at 6:03 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

9/5 at 6:06 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

9/6 at 2:30 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

9/6 at 8:17 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.

9/7 at 5:55 p.m. Accident on Depot Road.

9/7 at 8:20 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls Sept. 1-8.