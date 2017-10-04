Falmouth Police Beat: Oct. 5

Arrests

9/24 at 4:07 p.m. Craig P. Etheridge, 31, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was arrested on Brookside Drive by Officer Jeff Smith on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/24 at 10:22 p.m. Nicholas A. Dimillo, 25, of Summit Street, Portland, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/28 at 3:54 p.m. Joshua I. Serber, 40, of Brook Road, was arrested on Brook Road by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/29 at 11:34 p.m. Thomas S. Farmer, 50, of Gables Drive, Yarmouth, was arrested on Lilac Lane by Officer Mike Brown on a charge of criminal trespass.

Summonses

9/8 at 1:17 a.m. Ronald A. Jordan, 31, of Ponce Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Auburn Street in Portland by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/20 at 7:32 p.m. Amber Kittel, 29, of Ocean Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Sgt. Frank Soule on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

9/22 at 8:18 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woods Road.

9/22 at 9:46 a.m. Accident at Ledgewood Drive and Middle Road.

9/22 at 1:23 p.m. Gas alarm on Marion Way.

9/23 at 9:36 p.m. Smoke odor on Falmouth Road.

9/24 at 3:35 p.m. Accident on Brookside Drive.

9/24 at 5:17 p.m. Lines down on Blackstrap Road.

9/24 at 5:23 p.m. Accident on Juniper Lane.

9/24 at 5:42 p.m. Accident on Mast Road.

9/25 at 2:15 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Ledgewood Drive.

9/26 at 3:57 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/26 at 6:13 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

9/26 at 12:04 p.m. Fire on Town Landing Road.

9/26 at 2:49 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/26 at 3:40 p.m. Accident on Ridgeway Road.

9/27 at 7:21 a.m. Accident at Gray Road and Marston Street.

9/27 at 8:15 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

9/27 at 2:31 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Foreside Road.

9/27 at 4:36 p.m. Accident at Babbidge Road and Homers Way.

9/27 at 7:48 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

9/28 at 12:42 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Washington Avenue Extension.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls Sept. 22-29.