Falmouth Police Beat: Oct. 26

Arrests

10/16 at 9:44 a.m. Robert A. Mauersberger, 42, a transient, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Mike Brown on charges of criminal trespass, fugitive from justice and unsworn falsification.

10/18 at 12 p.m. Robert J. Gresik, 42, of Greenwood Lane, Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Mathew Yeaton on charges of operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/29 at 10:01 a.m. Heith L. Bernard, 40, of Bethel Road, West Paris, was issued a summons on Squidere Lane by Sgt. George Savidge on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

10/11 at 10:54 a.m. Alexia P. Foster, 21, of Bruce Hill Road, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of operating after license suspension.

Fire calls

10/13 at 1:13 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Hurricane Road.

10/13 at 3:43 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/13 at 6:06 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/14 at 9:01 a.m. Shots fired on Gray Road.

10/14 at 10:34 a.m. Vehicle fire on Bucknam Road.

10/14 at 4:54 p.m. Gas alarm on Brook Road.

10/14 at 4:58 p.m. Fire on Avon Road.

10/14 at 5:17 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Clearwater Drive.

10/14 at 7 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

10/14 at 7:16 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

10/14 at 7:26 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bayshore Drive.

10/14 at 8:13 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Middle Road.

10/14 at 9:48 p.m. Accident on Carriage Road.

10/15 at 2:20 p.m. Fire on Middle Road.

10/16 at 8:55 a.m. Accident on Brook Road.

10/16 at 10:07 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

10/16 at 12:47 p.m. Gas alarm on Leighton Road.

10/16 at 3:38 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

10/16 at 3:53 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/16 at 9:11 p.m. Accident on Town Landing Road.

10/17 at 8:37 a.m. Accident on Depot Road.

10/17 at 11:47 a.m. Gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/17 at 12:36 p.m. Gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/17 at 1:49 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

10/17 at 4:40 p.m. Accident at Winn and Winsome Lea roads.

10/18 at 7:23 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/18 at 8:45 a.m. Accident at Bucknam and Middle roads.

10/18 at 2:34 p.m. Accident on Northbrook Road.

10/18 at 7:06 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Eustis Farm Way.

10/19 at 6:58 a.m. Smell of smoke on Falmouth Road.

10/19 at 12:45 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/19 at 3:46 p.m. Fire on Andrews Avenue.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls Oct. 13-20.