Falmouth Police Beat: Oct. 19

Arrests

10/7 at 1:15 p.m. Luc Y. Vachon, 35, of History Lane, Hollis, was arrested on Marshall Drive by Officer Alan Twombley on an outstanding warrant.

10/7 at 7:30 p.m. Luke Lebel, 22, of Wavelet Street, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Alan Twombley on an outstanding warrant.

10/9 at 6:43 p.m. Cora M. Gray, 28, of Arcadia Street, Portland, was arrested on Depot Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

8/25 at 4:22 p.m. Howard Cheunglui Yee, 60, of Waites Landing Road, was issued a summons on Middle Road by Officer Jeffery Smith on a charge of assault.

9/29 at 12:40 p.m. Katrina Patterson, 31, of Bailey Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Woods Road by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/3 at 10:32 p.m. Adam Steven Matos, 30, of Verrill Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Mathew Yeaton on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

10/6 at 11:15 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Bucknam Road.

10/6 at 3:28 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/7 at 10:39 a.m. Accident on Middle Road.

10/7 at 2:55 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

10/8 at 12:42 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/8 at 4:15 a.m. Assist Yarmouth.

10/8 at 2:20 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

10/8 at 2:54 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/8 at 5:49 p.m. Fire on Foreside Road.

10/8 at 5:52 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

10/8 at 10:42 p.m. Accident at Gray and Leighton roads.

10/9 at 2:57 a.m. Assist State Police.

10/9 at 8:34 a.m. Accident at Gray and Leighton roads.

10/9 at 10:30 a.m. Gas spill on Interstate 295.

10/9 at 11:25 a.m. Fire on Falmouth Road.

10/9 at 11:35 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/9 at 1:29 p.m. Gas alarm on Eustis Farm Way.

10/9 at 8:18 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/10 at 11:47 a.m. Gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.

10/10 at 12:33 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

10/11 at 2:03 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/11 at 2:01 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/11 at 2:21 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

10/12 at 9:22 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/12 at 11:37 a.m. Brush fire on Interstate 295.

10/13 at 7:21 a.m. Accident on Squidere Lane.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 calls Oct. 6-13.